Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – February 13th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Baidu, Arista Networks, and MGM Resorts International are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the entertainment industry, which includes businesses involved in television, film, music, live performances, streaming services, theme parks, and other forms of entertainment. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to participate in the financial performance and potential growth of the entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 24,418,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,024,168. The firm has a market cap of $280.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,287,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,755,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.27. 7,726,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $109.31. 4,150,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,142. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 10,479,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,292. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

