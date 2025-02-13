TFC Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.