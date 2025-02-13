Consolidated Planning Corp Has $837,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,337,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJH opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
