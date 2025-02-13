Consolidated Planning Corp Has $837,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,337,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.