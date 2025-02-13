Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

