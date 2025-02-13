LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 3,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Activity at LiveWire Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.