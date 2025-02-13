Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 52,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 237,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price objective on Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
