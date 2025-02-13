Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Decreases By 64.1%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taboola.com Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:TBLAW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 5,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

