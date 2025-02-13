Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,713. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

