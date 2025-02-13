STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TUGN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 5,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

