TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.320 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.1 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 418,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.