Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

