YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. YETI had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. YETI updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.950 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

