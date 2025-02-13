PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 6,242,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.97%.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,951.32. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

