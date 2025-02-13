PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PHINIA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHIN. UBS Group raised their price target on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

