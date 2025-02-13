Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 654 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

