Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
HWM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,874. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $129.95.
Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
