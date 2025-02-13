Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

HWM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,874. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $129.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

