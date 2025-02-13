DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,663. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

