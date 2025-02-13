Kickstand Ventures LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000.

SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

