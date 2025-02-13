Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.2 million.
A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
