Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 98.6% in January

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.0 days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
AZRGF stock remained flat at $85.38 on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $85.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30.
About Azrieli Group
