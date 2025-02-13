Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 98.6% in January

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.0 days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF stock remained flat at $85.38 on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $85.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

About Azrieli Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.