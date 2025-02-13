Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Decreases By 75.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2208 dividend. This is a positive change from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

