Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 83.6%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Asante Gold stock remained flat at C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.08.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.