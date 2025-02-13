Biotech Stocks To Consider – February 10th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to stocks of companies that operate within the biotechnology sector, which involves the use of biological processes or organisms to develop products and technologies for various industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and more. These stocks are often associated with high volatility due to the unpredictable nature of the industry, including regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $21.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $549.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,889. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.34 and a 200-day moving average of $572.24.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SWTX traded up $15.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,151,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,132. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. Danaher has a 12 month low of $203.93 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

