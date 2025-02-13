Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

BTRW stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 463 ($5.76). 563,397,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,768,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.26. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 391.80 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 507.40 ($6.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.72) price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

