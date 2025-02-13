Celtic (LON:CCP) Announces Earnings Results

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Celtic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Celtic Price Performance

CCP traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 177.20 ($2.21). 12,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.36. Celtic has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.61).

Get Celtic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.59) price target on shares of Celtic in a research note on Tuesday.

About Celtic

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.