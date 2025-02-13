Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Issues Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Diverse Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:DIVI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.40 ($1.18). 761,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.91. Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 95.60 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £222.71 million and a P/E ratio of -524.44.
About Diverse Income Trust
The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.
