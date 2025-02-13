Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTW
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.