Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $385.02 million, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.