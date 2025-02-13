Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) recently:

1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

1/21/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.