Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) recently:
- 1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.
- 1/21/2025 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
