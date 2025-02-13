Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $457,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after purchasing an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after buying an additional 110,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.29 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.41 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.