Quent Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

