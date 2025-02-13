Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

