TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 107,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 467,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,223,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,521 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,310,287 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

