Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 21,747 shares.The stock last traded at $56.25 and had previously closed at $55.97.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $603.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

