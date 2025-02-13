Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $476.56, but opened at $454.50. Deere & Company shares last traded at $462.95, with a volume of 678,543 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.17.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.14. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,334,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

