Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period.

ETJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,712. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

