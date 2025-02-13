Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the January 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,103. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

