Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Grows By 135.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 42,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

