Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Grows By 135.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 42,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
