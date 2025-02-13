Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.20. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $267.56.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $17,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 260,415 shares of company stock worth $63,544,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $521,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 27,950.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,578,000 after acquiring an additional 735,934 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,749,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,564,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,995,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

