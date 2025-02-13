SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average is $215.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

