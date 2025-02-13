Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $516,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.