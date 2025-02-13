Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

