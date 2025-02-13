Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 967,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,362. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.