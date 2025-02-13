One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $481.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

