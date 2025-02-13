MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after acquiring an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

