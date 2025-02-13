Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BN traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

