thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKAMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,744. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1552 dividend. This is an increase from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

