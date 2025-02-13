iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

