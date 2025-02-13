Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Decreases By 44.3%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TROOPS Stock Down 1.7 %

TROO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,778. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

