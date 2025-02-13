Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Decreases By 44.3%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TROOPS Stock Down 1.7 %
TROO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,778. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
TROOPS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.