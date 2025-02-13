Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 45.6% in January

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 2,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

