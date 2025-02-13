Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Decreases By 45.1%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SABSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,950. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
