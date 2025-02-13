Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Decreases By 45.1%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SABSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,950. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.